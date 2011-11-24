STXNEWS LATAM-Barclays ups price goals for BM&FBovespa, Cetip

Barclays Capital analysts upped on Thursday their price estimates for shares of Brazilian financial companies BM&FBovespa (BVMF3.SA) and Cetip (CTIP3.SA) for next year, on expectation a financial crisis in the developed world will not hamper revenue in a substantial manner.

Analyst Henrique Caldeira raised his price target for financial exchange operator BM&FBovespa to 11.5 reais from 10.5 reais, and for Cetip, the country's biggest clearinghouse, to 31 reais from 30 reais. Caldeira said that he prefers Cetip over BM&FBovespa at current levels because "Cetip receives not as much credit for its strong cash flow generation and less intensive capital business."