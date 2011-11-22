STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks fall as Santander shares plunge

Chile stocks have closed weaker, dragged down by a sharp slump in shares in Santander Chile STG.SN (SAN.N) after its parent, Spanish bank Santander SAN.MC>, said it would sell a 7.8 percent stake in the Chilean unit worth around $1 billion dollars to help meet capital requirements amid Europe's spreading crisis.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed down 1.36 percent. Santander Chile's shares lost around 8.5 percent, their diggest daily percentage fall in nearly a decade, while shares in No.2 bank, Banco de Chile CHI.SN, fell 3.66 percent amid fears markets will struggle to absorb the sale and banking sector shares will suffer. simon.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; +562-370-4250