版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 25日 星期五 04:59 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Petrobras in financing talks with Japanese bank

Brazilian state-controlled oil producer Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) is in discussions with the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation to obtain additional financing, the company said on Thursday. It gave no details on the sum it was seeking to borrow or on the purpose of the loan. The bank has been providing financing to the company since the 1990s.

Reuters messaging: peter.murphy.reuters.com@reuters.net

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐