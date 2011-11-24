STXNEWS LATAM-Petrobras in financing talks with Japanese bank

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Brazilian state-controlled oil producer Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) is in discussions with the Japanese Bank for International Cooperation to obtain additional financing, the company said on Thursday. It gave no details on the sum it was seeking to borrow or on the purpose of the loan. The bank has been providing financing to the company since the 1990s.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.