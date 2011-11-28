STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks jump on euro zone plan hopes

Chile stocks have ended sharply firmer, tracking gains on global markets that rose on growing optimism European leaders were readying a plan to resolve the region's debt crisis. Local opportunity buying also boosted the local index.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA has ended a preliminary 2.44 percent firmer. Shares in LAN Airlines LAN.SN have closed 4.58 percent stronger, while heavyweight industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN has ended 2.76 percent up.

