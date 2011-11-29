版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 29日 星期二

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks edge up, extending gains

Brazilian stocks are edging slightly higher early on Tuesday, a day after rallying to their highest close in a week. Among stocks up in Sao Paulo are shares of state-controlled oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA). The benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP is advancing 0.22 percent to 56,142.38 shortly after opening.

