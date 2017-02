Chile stocks closed higher on Tuesday, boosted in afternoon trade by Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N) whose shares ended sharply firmer on hopes that Chile's antitrust regulator will soon approve its takeover of Brazilian TAM Linhas Aereas TAMM4.SA.

For more, see [ID:nN1E7801JB]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed up 0.51 percent, boosted by shares in LAN, that rose 3.06 percent.