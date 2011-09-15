STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks close up on bank plan for Europe

Chile stocks closed up on Thursday, tracking gains in global bourses after the world's leading central banks moved to ease funding for European banks facing difficulties raising U.S. dollars. For more, see [ID:nS1E78E1AJ]

"We saw a strong rally in Europe and the optimism carried over to the United States," said Jose Daniel Hassi, head of equities at the Penta brokerage in Santiago. "The IPSA just tracked today's good performance."

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed up 0.52 percent, pushed up by shares in Chilean retailer Falabella FAL.SN, which ended up 1.55 percent and shares in Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, which ended up 1.33 percent. (Reuters Messaging: alexandra.ulmer.reuters.com@reuters.net)