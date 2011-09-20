STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's Siderar up on plan to raise capital

Shares in Argentine steelmaker Siderar (SID.BA) were
trading up 2 percent at 24.45 pesos per share after the company
called a November shareholder meeting to discuss a proposal to
raise capital by issuing about 4 billion new shares priced at a
nominal value of 1 Argentine peso per share. Traders said the
move would be aimed at increasing the liquidity of the
company's stock.
Siderar is majority-owned by Ternium SA (TX.N), which is
controlled by Argentina's Techint conglomerate and has steel
operations in Mexico and Argentina.
($1 = 4.4425 Argentine pesos)
