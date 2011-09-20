版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 20日 星期二 22:53 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's Siderar up on plan to raise capital

Shares in Argentine steelmaker Siderar (SID.BA) were trading up 2 percent at 24.45 pesos per share after the company called a November shareholder meeting to discuss a proposal to raise capital by issuing about 4 billion new shares priced at a nominal value of 1 Argentine peso per share. Traders said the move would be aimed at increasing the liquidity of the company's stock.

Siderar is majority-owned by Ternium SA (TX.N), which is controlled by Argentina's Techint conglomerate and has steel operations in Mexico and Argentina.

($1 = 4.4425 Argentine pesos) Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

