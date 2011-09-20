STXNEWS LATAM-BofA "cautious" on Brazilian wood pulp producers

High wood pulp stocks could lead to a steep drop in global prices next month, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a Tuesday note, resulting in a "cautious" view on Brazilian pulp producers such as Suzano (SUZB5.SA).

"We expect a $30 per tonne price cut in list prices in October, as inventories in the chain are now at relatively high levels and demand is soft," the report added. Thiago Lofiego and fellow analysts reiterated a "buy" rating for Klabin (KLBN4.SA) and Chile's Copec COP.SN, citing the less cyclical nature of their business.