版本:
中国
2011年 9月 29日 星期四 00:57 BJT

STXNEWS LATAM-Gol agrees to codeshare with Aerolineas Argentinas

Brazilian airline Gol (GOLL4.SA)(GOL.N) said on Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Aerolineas Argentinas to implement a codeshare agreement, expanding Gol's presence in the neighboring Argentine market. The announcement follows conditional regulatory approval in Chile for the takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SATAM.N by Chilean rival LAN LAN.SN(LFL.N), creating what would be Latin America's largest airline. [ID:nS1E78J0E1] Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐