STXNEWS LATAM-Gol agrees to codeshare with Aerolineas Argentinas

Brazilian airline Gol (GOLL4.SA)(GOL.N) said on Wednesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Aerolineas Argentinas to implement a codeshare agreement, expanding Gol's presence in the neighboring Argentine market. The announcement follows conditional regulatory approval in Chile for the takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SATAM.N by Chilean rival LAN LAN.SN(LFL.N), creating what would be Latin America's largest airline. [ID:nS1E78J0E1]