STXNEWS LATAM-Chile stocks end off on profit-taking, LAN

Chile stocks closed down on Wednesday as investors sold stock to cash in after the index rebounded nearly 3 percent in the previous session and further dragged down by shares in Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N).

LAN fell a sharp 2.72 percent a day after the airline said conditional approval by antitrust regulator TDLC of its takeover of Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA was flawed and requested the tribunal rectify calculations. [ID:nS1E78R10K]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA lost 0.62 percent, after ending on Friday at its lowest close of 2011.

