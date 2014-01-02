STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's MMX clarifies share option in Sudeste port

BRIEF-Juneyao Airlines to acquire 10 Boeing aircraft, sell financial leasing JV
* Says it plans to buy 10 B787-9 aircrafts from Boeing , catalogue price of each aircraft at $257 million
Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's mining unit MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA has an option to buy 23.07 percent of the shares in an iron ore port held by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, according to a filing on Thursday.
The option to buy the shares from Mubadala within five years was part of an agreement reached in October in which Batista ceded 65 percent of the Sudeste port near Rio de Janeiro to Dutch energy firm Trafigura Beheer BV and Mubadala.
MMX clarified the option to buy the Mubadala shares at the request of Brazil's CVM securities regulator.
* Says EMA grants accelerated assessment for Abbvie's investigational HCV Regimen Of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir
LONDON, Jan 24 The UK Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May must get parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union.