2014年 1月 3日

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's MMX clarifies share option in Sudeste port

Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's mining unit MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA has an option to buy 23.07 percent of the shares in an iron ore port held by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, according to a filing on Thursday.

The option to buy the shares from Mubadala within five years was part of an agreement reached in October in which Batista ceded 65 percent of the Sudeste port near Rio de Janeiro to Dutch energy firm Trafigura Beheer BV and Mubadala.

MMX clarified the option to buy the Mubadala shares at the request of Brazil's CVM securities regulator.

