CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-McGraw Hill to buy SNL Financial for $2.23 bln

July 27 McGraw Hill Financial Inc, the
parent of the Standard & Poor's ratings agency, said it would
buy financial data and information company SNL Financial LC for
about $2.23 billion.
The deal will strengthen McGraw Hill's data analytics unit,
S&P Capital IQ, particularly in providing information on banking
and insurance, the company said on Monday.
McGraw Hill's shares fell 3.1 percent to $102.28 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
"We are not entirely sure that investors were hoping to see
a major acquisition add to the Capital IQ segment, as opposed to
higher margin and lower competition areas such as rating and
indices," UBS analysts said in a note.
SNL Financial, owned by private equity firm New Mountain
Capital LLC, has about 3,000 employees in 10 countries.
McGraw Hill, which also reported a better-than-expected
second-quarter profit on Monday, said the deal was expected to
add to adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2016, excluding
amortization.
The financial impact of the acquisition will be mitigated by
tax benefits of about $550 million, the New York-based company
said in a statement.
The company's ratings and indexes units have been driving
earnings in the past few quarters.
In the quarter ended June 30, McGraw Hill's adjusted diluted
earnings per share from continuing operations jumped 17 percent
to $1.21. Adjustments included gains from legal settlements and
the sale of a legacy construction business asset.
Analysts on average had expected $1.13 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, which is the biggest
unit by revenue, reported a 1 percent fall in revenue, while
revenue from S&P Dow Jones Indices rose 11 percent.
S&P Capital IQ revenue rose 6 percent to $324 million.
Total revenue rose 3 percent to $1.34 billion.
The company maintained its full-year forecast for adjusted
earnings per share of between $4.35 and $4.45, despite
expectations of a 5-7 cent dilution from the deal.
Rival Moody's Corp reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit on Friday, driven by strong growth in its
analytics business.
Thomson Reuters Corp competes with McGraw Hill in
providing information related to financial and commodities
markets.
