Snowboarding-Olympic champion Samkova suffers concussion in training fall

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
PRAGUE, March 11 Czech Eva Samkova, the Olympic snowboarding cross champion at the Sochi Games, suffered a concussion as well as shoulder and ankle injuries after a crash in training in Switzerland on Tuesday, news agency CTK reported.
The Czech news agency said the 20-year-old was taken to hospital by helicopter after a fall before a World Cup race in Veysonnaz.
Coach Marek Jelinek said Samkova fell on a jump that had caused problems for a number of racers.
"It was nonsense, a stupid thing," CTK agency quoted him as saying. "Several other people got injured there."
He said Samkova "saw stars for 10 minutes" and suffered a painful ankle injury. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Justin Palmer)
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.