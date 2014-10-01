ON THE MOVE-Snowden Lane breaks out of Merrill mold, hires four from UBS

NEW YORK Oct 1 Four UBS financial advisers who
managed more than $400 million in assets at UBS Wealth
Management Americas joined Snowden Lane Partners, said
Snowden executives, making it the first time the New York-based
registered investment advisory group founded by former Merrill
Lynch executives has hired a non-Merrill Lynch team.
Financial advisers Philip Lazzari, Mark Stevens, Eric Watson
and Eric "Lanny" Buckner, known as the Harbor Wealth Management
Group, started at Snowden Lane's new office Baltimore, Maryland,
from UBS on Tuesday.
All four worked as brokers at Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch earlier in their careers before UBS. Merrill Lynch and
UBS, along with Wells Fargo Advisors and Morgan Stanley, are
four of the world's largest securities brokerages and advisers
frequently move between them.
The familiarity with Merrill Lynch and Snowden's current
executives like Greg Franks is the reason Harbor Wealth joined
them, Mark Stevens said. Franks hired Stevens at Merrill Lynch
in 1998, giving him his first job in the financial advice
industry.
Stevens said his team had for several years considered
leaving their brokerage to start an independent business, a move
called "breaking away" in industry parlance. Stevens said he
felt the agenda at UBS wealth management was set largely by the
bank.
"To a certain degree you're driven by the investment bank at
UBS," Stevens said. "I feel as if the chains have been removed
from what we can do for our clients (at Snowden). If we like an
investment product, we can pursue it."
A UBS spokesman declined to comment as the brokerage does
not make public statements on adviser moves.
Greg Franks, managing partner and president of Snowden Lane,
said the firm expects to hire at least one more team this year,
possibly later this month.
Founded in 2011, Snowden Lane is an RIA and independent
broker-dealer employing nearly 20 financial advisers who manage
$1.5 billion in client assets.
