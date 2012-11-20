Syngenta grows sunflower seeds business with U.S. buy

Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
ZURICH Nov 20 Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based Sunfield Seeds, a company which provides production and processing services for sunflower seeds to more than 30 countries.
Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of 2012, were not disclosed.
Swiss-based Syngenta said the sunflower seeds market is valued at around $1 billion of which more than 75 per cent comes from emerging markets. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)
LONDON, March 1 European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.
HONG KONG, March 1 Credit Suisse Group AG said on Wednesday that Ken Pang, currently head of the Swiss bank's global markets trading in Asia Pacific, would take over as its new regional head for global markets business.