Syngenta grows sunflower seeds business with U.S. buy

ZURICH Nov 20 Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals company, said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based Sunfield Seeds, a company which provides production and processing services for sunflower seeds to more than 30 countries.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of 2012, were not disclosed.

Swiss-based Syngenta said the sunflower seeds market is valued at around $1 billion of which more than 75 per cent comes from emerging markets. (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)