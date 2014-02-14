CORRECTED-Sobeys to sell 30 stores in Western Canada

BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
(Corrects paragraph 1 to remove reference to Overwaitea. Corrects paragraph 3 to say that Sobeys will sell 15 stores to Overwaitea and 14 to Federated. Adds paragraph 4 to show one store will be sold to an undisclosed buyer)
Feb 13 Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, a unit of Empire Co Ltd, said it would sell 30 stores for about C$430 million ($391.4 million).
The sale of the stores, all in western Canada, follow Sobeys' agreement with Canadian antitrust regulators related to its purchase of the Canadian assets of U.S. grocery group Safeway Inc for $5.7 billion last year.
Sobeys said it would sell 15 stores to Canadian supermarket chain Overwaitea Food Group and 14 stores to Federated Co-operatives Ltd.
Sobeys said it would sell one store to an undisclosed buyer.
The sales have been approved by the Canadian Competition Bureau. (r.reuters.com/wag86v) ($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.