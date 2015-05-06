Acquisition target Sobi posts Q1 profit far above forecast

STOCKHOLM May 6 Drug maker Swedish Orphan
Biovitrum, which last week disclosed a potential
buyer had made a preliminary offer, posted first-quarter core
profit well above market expectations, potentially raising the
price a buyer could have to pay.
The company, known as Sobi, did not provide any new
information about the offer in its report on Wednesday.
The rare disease specialist, which has a market
capitalisation of roughly 36 billion Swedish crowns ($4.3
billion), has not said which company made the offer.
Sources told Reuters it was Pfizer, which sells a
hemophilia treatment called ReFactor AF manufactured by Sobi.
Sobi posted first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes
and amortisation (EBITA) of 172 million crowns versus a mean
forecast of 76.4 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll of
analysts and a 288 million crown loss in the year-ago period
when a one-time charge weighed on results.
($1 = 8.3270 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)