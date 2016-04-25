版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 25日 星期一 18:32 BJT

MOVES-SocGen names Yann Garnier as head of global markets

April 25 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking named Yann Garnier as head of global markets in Asia Pacific and Marc El Asmar as head of sales for global markets, effective immediately.

Garnier was previously the deputy head of global markets in Asia Pacific at Societe Generale while Asmar was previously deputy head of equities and derivatives and co-head for cross asset sales. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐