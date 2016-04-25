MOVES-SocGen names Yann Garnier as head of global markets

April 25 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking named Yann Garnier as head of global markets in Asia Pacific and Marc El Asmar as head of sales for global markets, effective immediately.

Garnier was previously the deputy head of global markets in Asia Pacific at Societe Generale while Asmar was previously deputy head of equities and derivatives and co-head for cross asset sales. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)