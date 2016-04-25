MOVES-SocGen names Yann Garnier as head of global markets

BRIEF-Relm Wireless, on Jan 17, co, unit, amended loan, security agreement dated as of Oct. 23, 2008
* Relm Wireless - on Jan 17, co, unit, amended their loan and security agreement dated as of October 23, 2008 - sec filing
April 25 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking named Yann Garnier as head of global markets in Asia Pacific and Marc El Asmar as head of sales for global markets, effective immediately.
Garnier was previously the deputy head of global markets in Asia Pacific at Societe Generale while Asmar was previously deputy head of equities and derivatives and co-head for cross asset sales. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank has decided to cut bonuses drastically as it struggles to turn a profit and faces a big bill for litigation.