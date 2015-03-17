Azeri SOCAR hires Phibro traders to expand London team

LONDON, March 17 Azeri state-owned oil company
SOCAR has hired staff from Phibro, the trading operation that
Occidental Petroleum is winding down, to expand its
London-based team, it said on Tuesday.
SOCAR Trading has recruited all Phibro's London team, who
include several traders and operations staff. Its operations
will focus initially on trading of crude oil but could expand to
oil products, a spokesman said.
"Following Occidental Petroleum's announcement in late 2014
of its intention to pull back from proprietary trading of crude
oil, SOCAR Trading took the opportunity to recruit Phibro's
London trading team and increase significantly its presence in
the London oil market," Socar Trading said in a statement.
SOCAR Trading is headquartered in Geneva with offices in
Singapore and Dubai.
The company last year hired several top traders from
Trafigura and Arcadia as part of the expansion of its London
operations.
Phibro has been winding down operations in the United States
and elsewhere since last year.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)