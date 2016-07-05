Soccer-Martino quits over Argentine FA leadership problems

BUENOS AIRES, July 5 Argentina coach Gerardo Martino resigned on Tuesday citing a leadership vacuum at the Argentine FA (AFA) and problems trying to pick an 18-man squad for the Olympic soccer tournament in Rio de Janeiro in August, the AFA said.

"Owing to the lack of decisions in naming new authorities in the Argentine Football Association and serious problems in choosing the squad to represent the country at the upcoming Olympic Games, the national team's coaching staff has decided to present its resignation today," said a statement issued by the AFA in Martino's name. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Clare Lovell)