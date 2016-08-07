Soccer-Colombia's Gutierrez to join Rosario Central on loan

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 7 Colombia's Olympic soccer team captain Teofilo Gutierrez is joining Rosario Central on loan from Sporting of Portugal, the Argentine and Portuguese clubs have announced.
Gutierrez, a 2014 World Cup veteran and one of the over-age players in the Colombian team at the Rio Games, returns to Argentina having helped River Plate win the league title and Copa Sudamericana in 2014 and previously playing for Racing Club and Lanus.
"The international class striker will arrive at our club on loan for a year with an option to buy (him)... He is scheduled to join (coach) Eduardo Coudet's squad once he has finished his participation at the Olympic Games," Central said on their website (www.rosariocentral.com).
The gifted 31-year-old, South American Footballer of the Year in 2014, opened the scoring in Colombia's 2-2 draw with Sweden in their first Olympic Group B match on Thursday. (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.