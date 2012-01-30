Soccer-Asia urges green light for headscarves

SINGAPORE Jan 30 Asian soccer's acting
president has urged the sport's rule-makers to change the laws
to permit women to wear a headscarf in official matches.
China's Zhang Jilong reiterated the Asian Football
Confederation's favourable stance ahead of an International
Football Association Board (IFAB) review in March.
"Many women footballers in Asia wear headscarves," Zhang
said on the AFC's website on Monday.
"I would like to request the IFAB to favourably consider
FIFA's proposal and review the rule and allow women players to
play wearing a safe headscarf that covers the neck.
"I think it is in the interests of women's football
worldwide. I have personally seen the new designs with a Velcro
joined at the neck, which releases if the headscarf is pulled,
ensuring the player's safety," he added.
World governing body FIFA's Law 4 regarding kit states that
a player must not use equipment or wear anything that is
dangerous to himself or another player, including any kind of
jewellery.
It lists the "basic equipment" as a jersey, shorts, socks,
shin-guards and footwear.
Iran's women's soccer team were banned from an Olympic
qualifier last June because of their full-body strip, which
includes a headscarf and conforms to the Islamic dress code.
Opponents Jordan were awarded a 3-0 win and Iranian
officials said the decision could cost them a place in the 2012
Games.
FIFA's rules for the 2012 Olympics state: "Players and
officials shall not display political, religious, commercial or
personal messages or slogans in any language or form on their
playing or team kits."
IFAB, formed in 1886, is soccer's ultimate law-making body
comprising four members from FIFA and four from the British
associations. It will meet in Bagshot, England, on March 3.
