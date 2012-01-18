Soccer-Beckham set to re-join Galaxy - report

LOS ANGELES Jan 18 Former England captain
David Beckham will be returning to the LA Galaxy on a fresh
contract to be formally announced on Thursday, the Los Angeles
Times has reported.
However, there was no immediate confirmation by the Galaxy
on Wednesday.
Beckham's five-year deal with the Galaxy concluded on Dec.
31. and there had been widespread speculation the former
Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder was considering
offers from Paris St. Germain and a number of English clubs.
Earlier this month, Paris St Germain said Beckham would not
be joining the big-spending Ligue 1 soccer club due to family
reasons.
Galaxy's owners have continually indicated a new deal is on
offer to the 36-year-old Beckham, who has kept his intentions
very close to his chest and refused to discuss his future after
the end of the 2011 Major League Soccer season.
On its website, the LA Times said on Wednesday Beckham had
reached agreement with the Galaxy on a new contract for the 2012
season, which begins in March.
"Details of the contract were not immediately available but
it is expected to call for a summer sabbatical from MLS play,
allowing Beckham to play for the English (British) team in the
London Olympics," the Times reported.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)