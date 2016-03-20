Soccer-Lack of stadiums in Rio forces city derby to Sao Paulo

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
SAO PAULO, March 20 One of the biggest derbies between Rio de Janeiro clubs took place in Sao Paulo for the first time in 74 years on Sunday due to Olympic refits leaving the host city with no suitable stadiums.
The match between Flamengo and Fluminense at the Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city and some 400km from Rio, was the equivalent of London Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur playing each other in Manchester.
It ended goalless, like the last meeting in Sao Paulo between the sides in 1942.
Some 30,188 fans watched Sunday's game, one of the biggest crowds this season in the Rio de Janeiro state championship.
Both the Maracana and the Olympic stadium in Rio are being updated for August's Olympic games, the first to be held in South America.
The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at the Maracana and the track is being laid for the prestigious athletic events at the Olympic stadium. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday