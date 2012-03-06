Soccer-Blatter apologises to Brazil, asks to see Rousseff

* FIFA president seeks to ease tensions over World Cup
* Blatter calls on Brazil, FIFA to work together
* Congressional committee agrees on text of World Cup bill
By Andrew Downie
SAO PAULO, March 6 FIFA president Sepp
Blatter sought to defuse a war of words between FIFA and Brazil
on Tuesday by personally apologising for disparaging remarks
made by a top official about the country's slow progress in
preparing for the 2014 World Cup.
In an open letter to Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo, Blatter
offered an "apology to all those who had their honour and pride
wounded, especially the Brazilian government and President Dilma
Rousseff."
Blatter's gesture came one day after FIFA general secretary
Jerome Valcke sent a similar letter to Rebelo apologising for
saying Brazil's World Cup preparations were "not working" and
that organisers needed "a kick up the backside".
Valcke's remarks caused uproar in Brazil, prompting the
government to notify FIFA it would no longer accept the
Frenchman as the world soccer governing body's point person for
the 2014 World Cup.
In his letter, Blatter asked to meet with Rousseff next week
to personally discuss the standoff - and progress in Brazil's
World Cup preparations - after he completes a tour to Asia.
"We waste time over conflicts," Blatter wrote. "We must work
together. We have a common goal: to organise an extraordinary
World Cup in the country of football, the country of champions."
In what appeared to be an attempt to stifle any talk that
FIFA had a Plan B in place to take the World Cup away from
Brazil, Blatter wrote: "Brazil deserves to host the World Cup
and the whole world is anxiously waiting for that to happen."
It was not immediately clear if Rousseff would meet with
Blatter next week, when Valcke is also scheduled to visit Brazil
to tour construction sites in some World Cup host cities.
Valcke, who has irked Brazilian officials in the past,
claimed in his letter to Rebelo that translators misinterpreted
his words in his native French. But reporters who heard his
comments said he spoke in English.
Asked about Valcke's apology, Rebelo said on Tuesday that he
planned to reply in writing in the coming days.
Valcke made his comments as Brazil struggles to prepare for
the World Cup and its curtain raiser, the 2013 Confederations
Cup. Stadium construction was slow to get started and costs have
ballooned. More worryingly, vital infrastructure projects such
as hotels, roads and airports are way behind schedule.
Blatter's letter was delivered just hours before a
congressional committee in Brazil finally agreed on the text of
a crucial bill setting legislation for the World Cup.
The bill, called the World Cup Law, will now go to a plenary
session in the lower house of Congress before going to the
Senate.
Lawmakers have delayed passing the bill and the government
and FIFA have clashed repeatedly over whether alcohol should be
sold inside stadiums and over which groups are entitled to
discounted tickets. A few protesters unfurled anti-FIFA banners
as the debate took place.
(Additional reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello in Brasilia;
Editing by Todd Benson and Ken Ferris)