Soccer-Teixeira quits as head of Brazil CBF, 2014 World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 Ricardo Teixeira,
the controversial soccer boss who has headed the Brazilian
Football Confederation for 22 years, quit on Monday following a
string of corruption scandals.
Teixeira, 64, also resigned his role as the head of the
local organising committee for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Teixeira tendered his resignation in a letter that was read
out to reporters at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).
His resignation comes days after Teixeira requested a
medical leave of absence to treat health problems.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Todd Benson;
editing by Martyn Herman)