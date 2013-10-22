Soccer-Colombian team don knock-off shirts after forgetting kit

BOGOTA Oct 21 Colombian side Independiente Santa Fe were forced to play in knock-off versions of their own shirts bought from street vendors outside the stadium after forgetting to bring their change uniforms to an away game at the weekend.

Opponents Boyaca Chico, from the neighbouring province of Boyaca, refused to switch to their own reserve uniform to resolve the bind caused by clashing colours of the two top-flight teams' regular kits.

Bogota-based Santa Fe began the game in their grey training kits, adding numbers with surgical tape, while an assistant bought counterfeit shirts on the street for 12,000 pesos ($6.37) apiece and scrawled names and numbers on with a red marker pen.

Spokesman Pablo Garcia admitted to a certain added satisfaction at the 2-0 victory Sante Fe went on to inflict on their intransigent rivals in Sunday's clash.

"We're happy because Chico wouldn't help resolve the problem and tried to gain an advantage in the situation," he told Reuters.

