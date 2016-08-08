Soccer-Arsenal criticised by German Olympic coach over Gnabry

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 8 Germany's Serge Gnabry has scored three goals in two matches at the Rio Games and Olympic coach Horst Hrubesch says he is "annoyed" that club side Arsenal have never given the striker enough playing time.
Gnabry struck in Germany's opening 2-2 draw against Mexico before netting twice, including a 92nd-minute equaliser, in a 3-3 thriller against South Korea on Sunday.
"He's shown everybody what he can do," Hrubesch told the website sport1.de. "I'm just annoyed he's never shown (enough) faith by his club.
"You can see what an important player he can be and the kind of level he can play at. Now hopefully he can get in the team and get opportunities to play."
The 21-year-old has played just 10 Premier League games since joining Arsenal from VfB Stuttgart in 2011.
"Two matches and three goals in the Olympics," wrote Gnabry's Arsenal team mate and fellow German Mesut Ozil on Instagram.
"Now you're showing the world again what a talented football player you are." (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
