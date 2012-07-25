UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea sign Brazilian midfielder Oscar

(Adds details)
LONDON, July 25 Chelsea have signed Brazil
midfielder Oscar, the English Premier League club said on
Wednesday.
The 20-year-old, who is in Brazil's Olympic squad for the
Games in London, arrives at Stamford Bridge from Brazilian side
Internacional.
"Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the signing
of Oscar," the European champions announced on their website
(www.chelseafc.com).
No transfer fee or contract details were given. British
media reports said the deal was worth approximately 25 million
pounds ($38.7m).
The attacking midfielder, whose full name is Oscar dos
Santos Emboaba Junior, began his career at Sao Paulo.
He has represented his country at all levels of
international football from Under-15 to Under-20, and has earned
six caps for Brazil's senior side.
In 2011 he attracted the attention of several clubs when he
scored a hat-trick in Brazil's 3-2 win over Portugal in the
final of the Under-20 World Cup.
He is expected to make his Olympic debut on Thursday when
Brazil face Egypt in Cardiff.
Oscar's signing adds to Chelsea's spending in the off
season. They have already acquired Belgian Eden Hazard from
Lille and German Marko Marin from Werder Bremen.
(Reporting by Mark Pangallo, editing by Stephen Wood)