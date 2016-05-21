Soccer-Manchester United claim FA Cup with extra-time win over Palace

LONDON May 21 Manchester United won the FA Cup with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Crystal Palace thanks to a goal by substitute Jesse Lingard in the final at Wembley on Saturday.

The game had been locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes with Jason Puncheon coming off the bench to put London side Palace ahead in the 78th before Juan Mata equalised three minutes later. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, Editing by Ken Ferris)