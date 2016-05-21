Soccer-Manchester United claim FA Cup with extra-time win over Palace

HIGHLIGHTS-British PM May sets out plans for Brexit
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May set out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
LONDON May 21 Manchester United won the FA Cup with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Crystal Palace thanks to a goal by substitute Jesse Lingard in the final at Wembley on Saturday.
The game had been locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes with Jason Puncheon coming off the bench to put London side Palace ahead in the 78th before Juan Mata equalised three minutes later. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, Jan 17 Prime Minister Theresa May set out the principles that will guide her approach to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union in a speech in London on Tuesday.
* Biogen and Forward Pharma agree to enter into settlement and license agreement
* Rex Energy- effective as of Jan 11, 2017, entered into twelfth amendment to amended, restated credit agreement dated as of March 27, 2013 - sec filing