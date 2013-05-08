版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 16:30 BJT

RPT-Soccer-United manager Ferguson to retire at end of season

LONDON May 8 Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson will retire at the end of the season after 27 years in charge at Old Trafford, the Premier League champions confirmed on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old, who won a 13th league title with the club this season, announced his decision via the club's website after a morning of intense speculation.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐