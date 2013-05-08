RPT-Soccer-United manager Ferguson to retire at end of season

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
LONDON May 8 Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson will retire at the end of the season after 27 years in charge at Old Trafford, the Premier League champions confirmed on Wednesday.
The 71-year-old, who won a 13th league title with the club this season, announced his decision via the club's website after a morning of intense speculation.
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.