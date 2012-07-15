Soccer-Giggs ponders coaching career after playing days end

LONDON, July 15 Ryan Giggs, who will captain the
British soccer team at the Olympic Games this month, says he is
considering a career in management when he finally quits
playing.
The 38-year-old, who made his debut for Manchester United in
1991 and has played more than 900 games for the club, is one of
three over-age players in the British team at the Games, the
first international tournament he has played in.
British media reported on Sunday that he wanted to learn
from Stuart Pearce and his Olympic coaching staff in the weeks
ahead while he was always asking his club manager Alex Ferguson
questions too.
"Coaching is something I'm looking at more and more," Giggs
said. "In the middle of last season, I completed my UEFA A
Licence, which was good. It's a different side of things,
completely different to being a player.
"I want to gather as much knowledge as I can and prepare
myself as best as I can, if I do want to go into management or
coaching.
"The Olympics is a great platform, it's different being
involved in tournament football to league football. I ask as
many questions as I can at United and I've been the same here
with Great Britain."
Giggs is the most honoured player in English soccer with 12
Premier League title medals, four FA Cups and two Champions
League medals.
He played 64 times for Wales but his country never qualified
for the World Cup or European championship during his 17-year
international career.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)