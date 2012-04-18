Soccer-Wolves goalkeeper Hennessey out for six months

LONDON, April 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers
goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has been ruled out for some six
months with a knee injury, damaging the Premier League bottom
side's already slim hopes of avoiding relegation.
"Closer examination of the problem has confirmed damage to
his cruciate ligament - a setback that is set to keep him out
until the autumn," a club statement said on Wednesday.
Wolves are eight points adrift of safety with four games
left this term after a dreadful run.
Wales international Hennessey, ever present for Wolves this
season, has also lost any chance of being selected in the
British team for the London Olympic soccer tournament in July
and August.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon)