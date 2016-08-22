As China's soccer spree accelerates, rival suitors eye Liverpool stake - source

| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Aug 22 A consortium led by state-owned
financial conglomerate Everbright is not the only Chinese group
to have looked at investing in English soccer giant Liverpool,
with the club attracting interest from Fosun,
property-to-film group Dalian Wanda and others, a person
familiar with the matter said.
Though none have put together a formal bid, according to the
person, interest expressed over recent months in one of
England's most storied clubs reflects a significant step-up in
China's drive to become a soccer powerhouse.
A senior Liverpool source on Sunday denied the club's
American owners were planning to sell, but indicated they could
be open to offers for a minority stake.
Since the start of last year, Chinese buyers have spent some
$4 billion on soccer assets large and small, from Italy's Inter
Milan to French second-tier side Auxerre. The soccer land grab
has accelerated this year with around $3 billion worth of deals
announced since December, when a state-backed group spent $400
million for a minority stake in the firm that owns Manchester
City.
In recent months, though, small, lesser known Chinese buyers
have dominated, as in the case of AC Milan, sold by former prime
minister Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest to a group of virtually
unknown Chinese investors.
Liverpool's list of admirers suggests large, high-profile
Chinese groups could still be in the wings with the potential
for deals to dramatically alter the dynamics of European
football. Already, teams in China are offering some of the
highest salaries in the game.
Fosun, which has close ties to 'super agent' Jorge Mendes,
bought Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal completed last month.
Wanda, led by China's richest man, owns a 20
percent stake in Atletico Madrid and is a major sponsor of FIFA,
football's world governing body.
Neither group replied to requests for comment.
"Many Chinese are interested," said the person, who declined
to be named as the discussions are not public. "No-one has bid,
(but) letters of interest? There are many."
He added Liverpool's Boston-based owners, Fenway Sports
Group, want a valuation of 780 million pounds ($1.02 billion)
and had been looking for a while to sell a minority stake.
Liverpool declined to comment. The club reaffirmed over the
weekend that it is not for sale.
NEVER WALK ALONE
As well as Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers,
Chinese investors already have stakes - or have announced deals
in - English clubs Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion. Sources
say Hull City, recently promoted to the English Premier League
(EPL), and others are also in talks with Chinese investors,
lured by a lucrative TV rights deal.
Chinese firms like Fosun and Wanda have led the charge, but
others have followed. Retail giant Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd
bought Inter Milan in June and aims to create a
global sports empire.
Liverpool, one of England's most successful clubs, is among
the most valuable in the EPL in commercial terms. It generated
almost 300 million pounds ($390 million) of revenue in the year
to end-May, 2015, most of that from broadcasting rights.
However, it hasn't won the English league since 1990.
"There are a large number of brokers seeking to find
available clubs for prospective buyers, and we are contacted
almost daily by intermediaries looking to find a deal for
Chinese investors," said Liz Ellen, London-based partner and
head of sports practice at law firm Mishcon de Reya.
"The reality is that most clubs are for sale if anyone wants
to meet the asking price."
SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT?
China's drive comes with the public backing of President Xi
Jinping, who portrays himself as an avid fan and says he wants
China to one day host - and win - the football World Cup. China
currently ranks 78th in the world, below Uzbekistan and Benin.
While many clubs and fans are keen to bring in Chinese
investors for an injection of cash, question marks remain over
the sustainability of the investment boom. The fast growth of
the market also means there are still some rough edges.
A person at the EPL, who asked not to be named, said there
wasn't a particular concern about Chinese investment, but any
investor taking a 30 percent stake would trigger rules to check
on the sustainability of the investment.
Both the EPL and the Football Association declined to
comment.
The Everbright consortium also includes PCP Capital
Partners, run by financier Amanda Staveley, a British
businesswoman who was involved in the high-profile takeover of
Manchester City by Arab billionaire Sheikh Mansour in 2008. In
the same year, she was also involved in the negotiations when
Dubai International Capital sought, unsuccessfully, to buy a
stake in Liverpool.
Ellen at Mishcon de Reya said there was unlikely to be much
resistance by governing bodies to new Chinese owners given that
foreign investment was already the norm.
"Previously, (the league) was dominated by the Americans,
but we will now see Far Eastern owners take the lead," she said.
($1 = 0.7659 pounds)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan, with additional reporting by Neil
Robinson in LONDON; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Ian
Geoghegan)