UPDATE 5-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
LONDON May 15 A suspect package which was subject to a controlled explosion at soccer club Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium on Sunday was an "incredibly lifelike explosive device" which was found not to be viable, police said.
Earlier the club's English Premier League match against Bournemouth was cancelled and the stadium evacuated shortly before kick-off on police advice after a suspect package was found.
"Bomb disposal experts carried out controlled explosion at Old Trafford on what is described as incredibly lifelike explosive device," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.
"Full assessment now concluded and found device wasn't viable. A full search of the stadium is ongoing." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is considering spinning off its semiconductor business and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital Corp, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.