Soccer-Manchester United line up pre-season games in China

March 22 Manchester United look set to play Premier League rivals Manchester City in a 'derby' in Beijing in July after announcing on Tuesday an eight-day pre-season tour of China.

United, who have said they will play two games in China, did not give details of dates or opponents but the Manchester Evening News reported that a game with City was pencilled in.

City have already confirmed they will play in the International Champions Cup (ICC) China tournament (www.internationalchampionscup.com) and media reports have indicated that Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund will also be involved.

City will have a new manager by July, with Bayern Munich's Pep Guardiola joining the club at the end of the season, while Louis van Gaal's future at United looks increasingly uncertain with media reports linking Jose Mourinho to the job.

A consortium led by China Media Capital (CMC) Holdings and CITIC Capital agreed in December to take a stake of more than 13 percent in the group that owns Manchester City.

China has more Manchester United fans than any other country, according to the Old Trafford club, with more than 107 million compared to Britain's population of about 62 million.

"Manchester United has strong historical links with China and we are very proud of our relationship and of our fans throughout the country," United vice-chairman Ed Woodward said in a statement.

"A total of almost 500,000 supporters have attended previous games during our visits to China and we have always enjoyed exceptional support in the country."

United have made 10 trips to China, with the first in 1975.

United would have a window in late July for the China tour, with the Euro 2016 finals ending on July 10 and a Wayne Rooney testimonial match scheduled for Aug. 3 in Manchester to mark his 12 years at the club.

The Premier League season starts on the weekend of Aug. 13. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)