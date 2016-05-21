Soccer-United to name Mourinho as manager next week-British media

May 21 Jose Mourinho will be appointed Manchester United manager next week to replace Louis van Gaal despite Saturday's FA Cup final victory over Crystal Palace, British media have reported.

The 53-year-old Portuguese will take over at United, according to the reports, even though the Dutchman, who steered United to a 2-1 extra-time win over Crystal Palace at Wembley, has a year left on his contract.

Mourinho, sacked by Chelsea in December after his second spell in charge of the west London club, has also managed Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

The Daily Telegraph reported on its website that the deal to bring Mourinho to Old Trafford was reached at the end of last week with an official announcement due in the next few days.

