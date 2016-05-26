Soccer-Manchester United appoint Mourinho as manager - Sky Sports News

LONDON May 26 Manchester United have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager, Sky Sports News reported on Thursday.

The 53-year-old Portuguese replaces Dutchman Louis van Gaal whose two-year reign at Old Trafford ended on Monday, two days after United lifted the FA Cup.

The self-styled "Special One", Mourinho was sacked by Chelsea in December, ending his second spell in charge of the London club. He has also managed Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. (Editing by Ed Osmond)