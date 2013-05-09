版本:
Soccer-Manchester United name Moyes as manager

LONDON May 9 David Moyes has been appointed as manager of Manchester United on a six-year contract, the English Premier League champions said on Thursday.

Moyes, the current Everton manager, will take charge of United from July 1. He succeeds Alex Ferguson who is retiring this month after more than 26 years at United.

