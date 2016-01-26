Soccer-Van Gaal made no offer to quit Man Utd - club sources

LONDON Jan 26 Louis van Gaal did not offer to resign after watching his team's latest home defeat at the hands of Southampton at the weekend, sources close to Manchester United told Reuters on Tuesday.

Britain's Guardian newspaper earlier reported that the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had persuaded the Dutchman to stay following the 1-0 defeat which resulted in fans booing the team and Van Gaal off the pitch. (Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Jon Boyle)