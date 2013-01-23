News International buys Premier League video clip rights

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 23 News International has bought
rights to show online clips of action from English Premier
League soccer games to help to drive subscriptions to its
newspaper websites.
News International is the British newspaper arm of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp empire. Murdoch has a history of
using sporting rights to encourage subscribers to sign up for
pay television services.
"Goal! We won the rights in the UK to show clips of all 380
Premier league matches on the Sun, Times & Sunday Times
digital/mobile apps," Murdoch said in a message on the Twitter
social media website.
The three-year agreement announced on Wednesday covers the
use of clips on both the internet and mobile devices.
"This is a major breakthrough for the company, allowing us
to combine our rich heritage with cutting edge technology to
transform the experience we are offering our subscribers," said
News International CEO Mike Darcey.
"They will now have access to the most compelling moments in
the most competitive football league in the world at a time,
place and format that suits them," he added.
News International operates the websites of The Times and
Sunday Times on a subscription basis and also has a paid-for app
for its top-selling Sun tabloid.
The rights were previously divided between Yahoo
for online and the ESPN sports channel, which had them
for mobile devices. Yahoo sold clips on to a number of British
newspapers who are now set to lose that access.
BSkyB, part owned by News Corp, also said it had agreed a
new three-year deal with the Premier League to show extended
highlights of games not screened live.
The agreement will allow Sky to continue to show its
Football First highlights programme on a Saturday night.
BSkyB and new market entrant BT have agreed to pay a
total of more than 3 billion pounds for live British rights to
Premier League matches in a three-year deal starting in August.
The Premier League, the world's richest, is in the process
of concluding a round of overseas rights contracts. The total
value of the rights - domestic and foreign - is forecast to top
5 billion pounds over the next three years.