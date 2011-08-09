WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Rioting forces England to call off friendly

* England-Netherlands match called off
* Strauss confident third cricket test will go ahead
* weekend soccer fixtures to be reviewed on Thursday
By John Mehaffey
LONDON, Aug 9 England on Tuesday called off
their international soccer friendly against Netherlands at
Wembley on Wednesday after consulting London police struggling
to contain rioting and looting on the capital's streets.
A Metropolitan Police statement said fans would need to
travel through London, which hosts the Olympic Games next year,
at a time when violence had erupted over the past three days.
"This is something we are keen to avoid," the statement
said. "We do not need the additional burden of a crowd of 80,000
people on our streets tomorrow night.
"Every officer on duty must be deployed to protect life, our
communities and properties."
Tuesday's friendly between Nigeria and Ghana in Watford,
north of London, was also called off while the Premier League
and Football League are in discussions with London clubs and the
police about the coming weekend's fixtures in the city.
"The Metropolitan Police has conveyed to us the dynamic
nature of the current situation and with that in mind all
parties will review the situation on Thursday and make a further
public statement at that time," a joint league statement said.
"With the information currently available to us there is no
reason to think any matches outside of London will be affected."
Masked youths went on a rampage in the north London suburb
of Tottenham on Saturday, ransacking shops and setting cars,
buses and properties alight following a peaceful protest after a
man had been fatally shot by police two days earlier.
The violence spread to other parts of London and to the
central city of Birmingham, venue of the third cricket test
between England and India starting on Wednesday, as well as
Liverpool in the north and Bristol in the south-west.
Football Association (FA) chairman David Bernstein said
tickets for the Wembley soccer match would be refunded in full,
adding that the FA hoped to stage the match next year.
"We have received clear advice that due to the sporadic and
widespread nature of the unrest there are significant concerns
in relation to the available emergency service resource to
safely police the fixture," Bernstein told a news conference.
Dutch coach Bert van Marwijk said he was disappointed but
not surprised by the decision.
"If you saw the pictures on TV you know it could go wrong,"
he told reporters.
England cricket captain Andrew Strauss said he had received
no hint that the third test against India would be affected
although the team had been advised to remain in their hotel.
"We have not been given any indication that the match is not
going to go ahead," he told a news conference.
"Our security manager is there for a reason and he has to
decide if it is safe for us to play cricket and at the moment he
says it's 100 percent safe. We don't feel unsafe."
FIXTURE POSTPONED
Earlier, a third English League Cup soccer fixture involving
a London club scheduled for Tuesday was postponed after
consultation with police.
Crystal Palace's match against Crawley Town will be
rescheduled after West Ham United's game against Aldershot and
Charlton Athletic's clash with Reading were postponed on Monday.
Less than a year out from the Olympics, the riots have also
affected Hackney in east London, one of the host boroughs.
The International Olympic Committee said the Games' chief
co-ordinator Denis Oswald was attending a one-day progress
review in London on Tuesday. A beach volleyball test event took
place at Horse Guards Parade but ended early.
National Olympic Security co-ordinator Chris Allison said
public disorder was one of the risks faced by organisers.
"Obviously, in light of the appalling events in London over
recent days we will review our planning to ensure that any
lessons are identified," he said in a statement.
"But first, we must fully establish the circumstances of
what has happened and at this time it is too early to say
whether our planning will significantly change."
A 26-year-old man who was shot in a car in Croydon, south of
London, was the first fatality of the riots and Deputy Assistant
Commissioner Stephen Kavanagh said police were planning for more
mass disorder on Tuesday night.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who cut short his
annual holiday to fly back home, told reporters 16,000 police
would be deployed in London.
