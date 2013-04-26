Soccer-Man United, Liverpool fans move to protect historic homes

LONDON, April 26 Supporters of Premier League
rivals Manchester United and Liverpool took action on Friday to
ensure their clubs remained at their historic homes of Old
Trafford and Anfield.
Fans have applied to their local councils to register the
two grounds as "Assets of Community Value". If approved, the
designation would give the fans' groups the right to bid for the
land if the clubs ever tried to sell up.
"Anfield is an important part of our club and the community.
We have to ensure that remains and safeguard it, ensuring it can
continue to always be integral to the local community," said
Paul Martin, a spokesman for Liverpools fans group, Spirit of
Shankly.
Liverpool have played at Anfield since they were formed in
1892. The club have abandoned plans to move and are planning a
major redevelopment of the ground.
United played their first game at Old Trafford in 1910,
losing 4-3 to northern rivals Liverpool. United have the biggest
ground in the Premier League and have no plans to move.