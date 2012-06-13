版本:
Soccer-BSkyB win rights to show English Premier League

LONDON, June 13 BSkyB has paid 2.28 billion pounds ($3.55 billion) to broadcast 116 English Premier League soccer matches per season in a new three-year deal that will start from 2013-14, while telecoms firm BT has won a deal for 38 games.

The total cost of the broadcast rights package was 3.018 billion pounds ($4.70 billion), the Premier League said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6418 British pounds)

