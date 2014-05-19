Soccer-Van Gaal named as Manchester United's new manager

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
LONDON May 19 Dutchman Louis van Gaal has been named as Manchester United's new manager with Ryan Giggs confirmed as his assistant, the Premier League club said on Monday.
Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach Van Gaal, who will lead Netherlands at the World Cup next month, has agreed a three-year contract, United said in a statement.
Giggs, the club's record appearance maker, took charge of United's final four Premier League of the season following the sacking of David Moyes.
Van Gaal, 62, won two La Liga titles while in charge of Barcelona and also took Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga crown. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.