Soccer-Manager Moyes facing sack at Manchester United - UK newspapers

LONDON, April 21 Manchester United are set to sack manager David Moyes less than a year after he took charge of the club, British media reported on Monday.

Moyes was appointed last May when Alex Ferguson retired after guiding the club to their 13th Premier League title under his management.

United are languishing in seventh place in the Premier League and face an expensive rebuilding job in the close season.

Several British newspapers reported online that Moyes had lost the support of the American Glazer family who own the club.

A poor performance in a 2-0 defeat away at Moyes' former club Everton on Sunday was seen as the final straw.

The Daily Telegraph said Moyes could be out before Saturday's home game with Norwich City if he seeks assurances over his future which executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward would be unlikely to be able to provide.

A United spokesman declined to comment on the reports. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Pritha Sarkar)