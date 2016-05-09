UPDATE 1-Soccer-West Ham sell all season tickets for new stadium

* West Ham have sold more than 50,000 season tickets

* Club play final game at Boleyn Ground on Tuesday (adds details)

LONDON May 9 West Ham United have sold out of season tickets ahead of next season's move to London's Olympic Stadium, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Having sold more than 50,000 tickets for the 60,000-seater stadium, West Ham can boast of having more season ticket holders than any other London club and the highest percentage of permanent ticket holders in England's top flight.

"Having made the bold decision to move to the former Olympic Stadium, we are delighted to see how it has captured the imagination of the Hammers fan base," club vice-chairman Karren Brady said.

"We find ourselves going into our first season with more than 50,000 season ticket holders and tens of thousands of people on the priority list for seats in 2017-18."

Slaven Bilic's men will be move to the Olympic Stadium after more than a century at the Boleyn Ground and will play their final home game in the 35,000-seater stadium against Manchester United on Tuesday.

The club also said that the announcement practically guaranteed that the new stadium would be sold out for every Premier League game next season. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)