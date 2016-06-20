Puma says ripped Swiss shirts due to batch of defective material

BERLIN, June 20 Kit manufacturer Puma said it had traced a problem with ripped shirts for the Swiss team at Euro 2016 to a defective batch of material used only in a limited number of home jerseys for the team.

During Sunday's goalless draw against France, the shirts of at least four Swiss players were torn when pulled by opponents, forcing members of the team to swap tops three times in the first half.

Germany-based Puma said analysis of the jerseys showed there was one batch of material where yarns had been damaged during production, making the garment weaker.

"Puma has checked the inventory of all jerseys of all Puma teams and can assure that such an unfortunate incident does not happen again," it said in a statement on its website.

Alongside Switzerland, Puma also provides the kits for Austria, Czech Republic, Italy and Slovakia.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tina Bellon)