Soccer-Kondratyev replaces German Stange as Belarus coach

MINSK Dec 8 Georgy Kondratyev, who led the
Belarus under-21 soccer team to the Euro semi-finals this year,
was appointed coach of the country's senior team on Thursday.
The former Soviet striker, who was given a four-year
contract, replaces German coach Bernd Stange, whose contract was
not renewed following Belarus's unsuccessful Euro 2012
qualifying campaign.
Under Stange, Belarus stunned France 1-0 in Paris at the
start of their Euro 2012 campaign in September last year but
then the former Soviet republic's challenge fizzled out and they
finished fourth in their qualifying group.
Contrastingly, the Belarus youngsters surprised many experts
when they finished third behind Spain and Switzerland at the
Euro Under-21 championship in Denmark in June, qualifying for
the 2012 Olympic soccer tournament in Britain.
Kondratyev, 51, would combine his duties coaching the
Olympic and senior teams next year, the Belarus soccer
federation said.
Kondratyev, who earned 14 caps for the Soviet Union between
1984 and 1986 and won the 1982 Soviet league title for Dynamo
Minsk, started his coaching career in 1998. His best achievement
at club level came in 2008 when he guided unfancied FC Smorgon
to eighth place in the Belarus top flight.
(Reporting by Ruslan Batenkov; writing by Gennady Fyodorov;
editing by Clare Fallon)
